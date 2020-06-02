RNC, COVID-19, rioters dominate governor’s news conference

North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper had to cover all of his bases, including George Floyd protests and rioters, the pandemic, and the possible departure of the Republican National Convention, during Tuesday’s news conference.

Cooper began with the tense protests, rioters, and looters.

“I hear you”, Cooper said directly speaking towards the thousands of people who have come out statewide in protest over the death of George Floyd, a black man from Minneapolis, killed while in the custody of a white police officer. “I want to help to make the changes we need.”

“We’re continuing to provide support as requested,” Cooper said in reference to multiple cities, including Charlotte, who have requested emergency support.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE!

Download for iOS or Android

Cooper, quoting George Floyd’s brother, who called for a stop to the violence on Monday, said “Stop the violence, end the destruction, let’s do this another way.”

Cooper then went on to discuss the convention. “A full 19,000 person crowd inside the arena, I can’t guarantee that. Our conversations about a scaled-down convention have stopped.” Last week President Trump threatened to pull the convention out of Charlotte unless certain criteria was met.

This came on the heels of a news conference held Tuesday morning outside Spectrum Center by congressmen from North Carolina demanding Cooper oblige with the president’s requests.

Trump’s deadline is Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Cooper and state health leaders said they were continuing to monitor the science and data behind COVID-19. Phase two is set to expire on June 26. The state reported an increase of over 3,000 new cases in a 72-hour span over the weekend, raising concern.

The daily numbers have since declined slightly over the past two days.