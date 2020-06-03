RNC Committee says its intent right now is to move, but options are still open

The committee for the Republican National Convention released a statement following a series of tweets from President Donald Trump Wednesday morning saying that he will have to pull the convention out of Charlotte.

“Due to the directive from the governor that our convention cannot go on as planned as required by our rules, the celebration of the president’s acceptance of the Republican nomination will be held in another city. Should the governor allow more than 10 people in a room, we still hope to conduct the official business of the convention in Charlotte.”

Governor Cooper has repeatedly stated the health and safety of North Carolinians are his top priority and that he cannot guarantee Spectrum Center capacity of 18,000 by August during the ongoing pandemic. Social distancing restrictions and health measures currently prohibit mass gatherings and face masks are still being encouraged, neither of which Trump wants as part of his convention.

The Mecklenburg County Republican Party also released a statement. “Governor Cooper refuses to set a timetable for when we can proclaim that Charlotte, let alone North Carolina, is open for business. We continue to wonder when North Carolina will ever be declared open for business again.”

