Reward of up to $15,000 offered to help solve Charlotte block party shooting that killed 4 people

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department announced on Wednesday that the reward has been raised for information leading to the identification and arrests of those responsible for a deadly block party shooting that killed four people and injured several others.

At least 181 rounds were fired during the June weekend shooting where nine people total were hit, killing three. A fourth victim died after being struck by a vehicle during the ordeal, CMPD said.

At least four other people were injured as vehicles hit them as they tried to run from the gunfire.

The incident began around 12:30 a.m. June 22, 2020, as Medic responded to reports of a person hit by a car on Beatties Ford Road and Lasalle Street. As Medic arrived at the scene, shots rang out.

The four people who died from gunfire were identified as Kelly Miller, 29, Christopher Gleaton, 28, Dairyson Stevenson, 31, and Jamaa Keon Cassell, 39, police said.

CMPD said back in June they believed the incident began as a block party following a weekend celebration of Juneteenth. About 400 people were in the area at the time of the shooting.

In a June news conference, Deputy Police Chief Gerald Smith said that about 180 casings from multiple weapons including assault rifles and handguns were recovered at the scene. Smith said the deadly shooting appeared to be spontaneous, with no indication it was planned.

Witnesses said cars had been doing tricks in the street before the hit-and-run and people in the crowd began firing guns.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives announced a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the identification, arrest, and conviction of the individuals responsible in this case. That brings the reward amount to $15,000, CMPD said.

Anyone with information is asked to please contact Charlotte Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

