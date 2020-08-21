Reward for information on stolen racecar, equipment continues to increase thanks to generous sponsors

DENVER, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Police in Georgia say they aren’t any closer to finding the truck and racecar stolen from a Denver-based team, but after looking at this surveillance video, they know someone had to have seen something.

“It’s devastating but we will survive. I appreciate all of the support, everyone that’s looking for it and everything on Facebook,” team owner Mike Harmon said.

In just a few days after the theft happened in Kingsland, GA, the reward money has grown from $5,000 to $14,000 for any information that could help track down the thief. The team has been using social media and NASCAR sponsors have stepped up to raise the reward money.

Although police don’t have any new leads, they have not given up on the search.

PREVIOUS STORY: NASCAR TEAM SEARCHING FOR STOLEN RACE CAR AND EQUIPMENT

Three different security cameras were able to capture the moment the racing hauler, truck and racecar were stolen from the Mike Harmon Racing team.

They had stopped at Super 8 and Cracker Barrel Saturday night to get some rest. When they woke up Sunday morning, the equipment valuing $400,000 was gone.

Drive Kyle Weatherman, who finished 17th at Daytona, has been thanking everyone for their support.

“I appreciate all the men and women that are out there looking and helping and trying to support and trying to find this truck and trailer that are out there,” Weatherman said.

Police told Harmon this incident isn’t the first in the small community.

“In the same little town of Kingston, a few weeks ago, there was a similar rig they tried to steal but were not successful,” Harmon said.

Right now, the team is doing what they know best, preparing racecars for two races in Dover, DE. Other NASCAR teams have stepped up with equipment so Mike Harmon Racing will still have two cars on track this weekend.

As supporters of first responders, the team will be honoring fallen officer Anthony Dia of the Toledo Police department by running his name on the side of the #47 car driven by Weatherman.

Anyone with information about the stolen racecar should call the Kingsland Georgia Police Department.

