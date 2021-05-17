Return to Uptown: Banking corps prepares to welcome back employees

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- While skyscrapers have continued to light up Charlotte’s Uptown on the outside throughout the pandemic, it’s a different story. Some of the city’s largest buildings have been mostly empty since 2020.

“It was like something out of a movie, where would just expect to see a tumbleweed blowing through the streets,” co-owner of Not Just Coffee Miracle Yoder said.

Nestled between office buildings is one of the five shop locations, which opened back up shortly after lockdown restrictions lifted.

“Our neighborhood spots did well pretty much right out of the gates, but Uptown has continued to struggle,” Yoder said.

The shop, located feet from the light rail, made less than a quarter of sales in 2020 compared to pre-pandemic. While regulars are starting to return, its main customers-base is still missing.

“We have a 25,000 square foot floor that has six of us here,” Truist Regional President Heath Campbell said.

About three months after Truist moved into its new headquarters in Charlotte, the pandemic hit.

“The first reaction was let’s make sure our teammates are safe,” Campbell said.

Campbell said about 95 percent of its employees were asked to home to work remotely. Other major banking corporations like Wells Fargo and Bank of America followed a similar model.

“People would get off, get their coffee, get some breakfast, walk back to the office and now there is no office,” Yoder said.

Starting June 1, 30 percent of employees at the Truist Center will start returning to the office of a voluntary basis.

A spokesperson for Wells Fargo said the target date for returning to normal operations is soon after Labor Day in September.

“It’s exciting to think about what the next normal will be and long it will take to get to,” Yoder said.