Retirement Clearinghouse to expand headquarters, adding 300 jobs in Mecklenburg County

Retirement Clearinghouse to invest over $4 million in Charlotte

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Retirement Clearinghouse, a financial technology company, is creating 300 new jobs in Mecklenburg County, Gov. Cooper announced.

The company said on Tuesday it will invest more than $4.1 million to expand its headquarters and corporate office in Charlotte.

“North Carolina continues to attract innovative technology companies like Retirement Clearinghouse,” said Governor Cooper. “This Mecklenburg County expansion highlights the region and how its talented workforce can help tech companies reach their business goals.”

Founded in 2001, Retirement Clearinghouse said it provides retirement asset portability services to employees as they move their retirement savings from one employer plan to another.

“Through its existing partnerships with 401(k) recordkeepers, third-party administrators, and plan sponsors in more than 28,000 company retirement plans, RCH reduces employee cash-outs by 52 percent, thus enhancing the retirement income security for U.S. workers,” Cooper’s Office said.

“We look forward to fulfilling our long-term goal of preserving retirement savings for millions of working Americans,” said Spencer Williams, Founder, President, and CEO of Retirement Clearinghouse. “We are proud to continue our growth right here in Mecklenburg County, where our company was founded.”

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE!

Download for iOS or Android

For more information and how you can apply, please click here.