Retired Union County Sheriff’s Office K-9, ‘Champ’, dies

UNION COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- A retired Union County Sheriff’s Office K-9 has passed away.

‘Champ’ had been surrendered by his owner to the Union County Animal Shelter, but was adopted and trained by deputies before beginning to serve with his handler, Deputy Tommy Gallis, as a Patrol Division Narcotics Detection K-9 from 2007 to 2014.







Champ retired in 2014, but remained in the Sheriff’s Office family as a pet to Deputy ‘Buzzy’ Helms.

“Champ will not be forgotten and we will remain forever grateful for his service,” the Sheriff’s Office wrote on their Facebook page.