Retail shops in Concord ready to reopen Friday with all of NC

Retail shops in downtown Concord and all across North Carolina are preparing to reopen their doors Friday at 5 p.m. The stores have been shut down since March to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

“To get stores opened again, restaurants open again, it really needs to happen to save local small business economies,” said Rob Stevenson, owner of Concord’s Best Dressed Kids.

Stevenson has placed markers on his floors for customers to stand 6 feet apart and has cleaned and disinfected the store, ready for the official reopening of retail shops Friday in North Carolina.

“While we realize things are serious out there, we also realize that people aren’t having any income, and I think there are safe ways to go about trying to get reopened.”

Rob shut down for a few weeks, but was able to reopen early because he sells clothes.

He has even started selling cleaners and face masks in his shop as a way to bring in a little extra cash.

Kathleen Reeder owns The Bead Lady in downtown Concord, and she’s been closed for weeks.

The government shut down her business and others across the state during the coronavirus pandemic.

Reeder is looking forward to reopening day, which falls just before Mother’s Day, so the timing is critical for her business and others.

“I think people have really come to the idea of really shopping small (businesses) through this pandemic. We’re expecting some crowds, we’ll follow CDC guidelines and social distance, but I think there will be a lot of activity on the street.”

Reeder says she and her employees will wear masks, and she asks customers to do the same.