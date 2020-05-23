Restaurants ready to open, but taking precautions to stay safe

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Restaurants are excited, but taking precautions as they open their doors for business for the first time in two months.

QR codes, signs for social distancing and hand sanitizer at the entrance exit and every table are just some of the things at Comet Grill look that look very different today than they did two months ago.

“All customers have to do is open their camera on their phone and it will take you to the link of our menu and they can just scroll down,” said Tommy Noblett, owner of Comet Grill.

Comet Grill is open and ready to serve, while remaining safe.

“It’s been tough. This entire process has been a transition to say the least, but we’ve had amazing support from the community with our takeout,” Noblett said.

Comet grill is now taking things beyond take-out as the state enters phase two of the re-opening. This phase allows restaurants to open for dine in at 50 percent capacity.

“‘I’m a little nervous but it’s exciting. The thing about comet grill is that it’s very intimate and most people know each other and going two months without that comradery and customers has been tough, but I’m excited to have bodies in here,” Noblett said.

Many restaurants didn’t make it to the reopening. Noblett says he never thought he’d go under but says the coronavirus put his business to the test.

“I knew that if I could push through this phase we’d be back. It’s just something we all have to do right now,” he said.

For now he says what’s most important is doing what he can to keep customers and employees safe.

“I’m taking every precaution that I can. I’ll be here through the weekend and make changes as it’s necessary.”