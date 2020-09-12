Restaurants prepare for Panthers crowds with first game this weekend

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- With no fans allowed inside Bank of America Stadium for the first game of the year, many will be heading to spots around town to get their football fix.

The places we spoke with can only right now be at 50-percent capacity and some are staffing to hit that limit while keeping people safe, but they have no idea yet if it’s going to be a boom or bust.

In any normal year, there would be a lot of activity and anticipation around Bank of America Stadium, getting ready for the first home game of the season, but this is not a normal year and Sunday’s home game is not going to have fans, but that doesn’t mean they won’t be nearby.

“We are going with our gut feeling and opening up and see what we’re going to get,” Angelo Tsepelis said.

Tsepelis is with the French Quarter in Uptown. It’s within walking distance of the stadium and right now, the question of how many people will be here to watch the game is one that does not have an answer.

“It’s definitely not going to be 78,000 people at the stadium,” Tsepelis said.

Same for another spot nearby–Graham Street Pub. They don’t know how many will show up, but they are limited.

“Our half capacity means 75 people,” said Mishiah Crute with Graham Street Pub.

These spots have no plans. They’re going to be open like they normally would and normally, on game days, people just show up, and if you are just happening to be one of those people.

“Definitely have masks on while you’re walking in and definitely around the restaurant,” one restaurant-goer told FOX 46.

“Bring some hand sanitizer in your purse just in case,” said another.

There may be lines out the doors at the normal panthers hotspots, but crowds will be limited inside.

Phase 2.5 is still in effect. Bars still have to be closed and restaurants are adjusting and for them, it’s also a chance to recoup their losses for what’s, so far, been a bad year.

“We’re definitely grateful to have anyone come through, but it will be great for business,” Crute said.

We’re told the last few weeks have seen an uptick in people at Uptown hotspots. They are hoping the game will bring more people out this weekend if they want that communal experience, but, again, the restaurants we spoke with simply have no idea yet what they will be seeing on Sunday.

