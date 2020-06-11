Restaurant owner reacts to RNC moving out of Charlotte, saying event would have helped his business

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- A Charlotte restaurant owner reeling from the loss of business during the pandemic says it’s not helpful that the Republican National Convention is moving out of the Queen City.

“Without the government assistance, I don’t know if we’d be open,” said Matt Wohlfarth, owner of Dilworth Neighborhood Grille.

Wohlfarth has reopened his restaurant to dine-in services after the government shut him down because of the pandemic, but people still aren’t eating out nearly as much.

“It’s just frightening. I saw yesterday that Carpe Diem closed for good and when these restaurants you looked up to as one of the best in the business and they’re going out, it’s really jarring.”

Wohlfarth could have used a boost in business from the Republican National Convention, but the RNC is looking to get out of town blaming Governor Roy Cooper who insists because of the coronavirus pandemic, it likely won’t be safe to have a full arena at the end of August.

A Washington Post report says Jacksonville, Florida will be the new host city, but the RNC says it’s also touring Phoenix, Savannah and Dallas this week, and no final decisions have been made.

“It will be a blow to Charlotte, but there are so many competing concerns, primarily public health,” said Dr. Michael Bitzer, a political science professor at Catawba College.

The RNC says the business portion of the convention may still be held in Charlotte.

Dr. Michael Bitzer says that would mean a marginal business impact on the Queen City.

“You could potentially see maybe 25 to 40 percent of the business versus what could potentially happen with a full blown convention held in the same city.”

The City of Charlotte says it has not been officially told that the convention is moving.

A spokesperson says the city anticipates it will be reimbursed by the federal government for the $14 million that has already been spent for RNC preparations.