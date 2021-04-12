Resolution moves Matthews one step closer to Lynx Silver Line

MATTHEWS, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Matthews is one step closer to getting the Silver Line in town.

Commissioners voted to approve a resolution to work with CATS on the project, but the mayor of another town in Mecklenburg County says Matthews, and the county as a whole, needs to slow down take a closer look at the project.

The vote in Matthews was just a resolution to continue the work they’re already doing, but a similar issue was recently taken up on the other end of the county in Huntersville but with a very different result.

It’s taken decades to get this far with the Lynx project and it’s not even done yet. Things like the Lynx Silver Line are a deliberate process and as much as this might be touted the next big thing, plenty of areas are waiting to be included in the works.

“Monroe doesn’t have a lot of bus routes going out to it,” Union County resident Justin Drake said.

This part of the project includes a 26-mile rail light rail that would go from Belmont to Matthews–right through part of the Matthews Sportsplex–and even potentially into Union County.

But some in Mecklenburg County are questioning whether this project will ever see an end.

“Take a look at the Independence Boulevard corridor,” Huntersville mayor John Aneralla said. “It’s now just a highway.”

Mayor Aneralla has had to deal with his own delays on this.

In fact, last month, the board of commissioners there voted to oppose a transit tax saying the town itself never really saw anything from it. He also says attitudes may be veering away from light rail.

“I think trends are going away from fixed point to point transit. I’m not sure people would want all the development that would occur in the community,” he said.

FOX 46 did ask around those that use the Sportsplex. Some were indifferent to the idea of a light rail coming through, some saw a benefit in not dealing with Charlotte traffic, but many say they’ll still drive, regardless.

“I think the whole entire time it’s been on South Boulevard, I’ve ridden it maybe ten times,” Union County neighbor Ashley Smales said. “My husband and I drive everywhere we go.”

Monday night’s resolution will, essentially, goes up to another committee that’s over transportation for the entire Charlotte metro area. That meeting is set for the end of the month and we could get more details on the Lynx projects then.