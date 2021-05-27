Residents shocked by homicide in quiet Steele Creek neighborhood

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Police are searching for the killer in a deadly southeast Charlotte homicide that shook a normally quiet neighborhood Thursday.

The shooting took place just after 12 p.m. along Barrands Lane. One man was killed and it’s left neighbors on edge.

Those who live in the Berewick community say this is a pretty quiet area where there’s not a lot of crime, but today, that changed when CMPD detectives arrived to investigate the homicide.

“Honestly, we didn’t expect this when we moved in,” neighbor Jeremy Murfree said.

On his way back from lunch, Murfree saw more CMPD officers on his street than he’d seen since he and his fiancé moved in a little over a year ago.

“I was just kind of shocked.”

He was even more shocked to find out the police presence was because of a homicide investigation, just a few houses down from their home.

“I mean it definitely is concerning, you know,” Murfree said. “There’s a little dog park down there and we walk our dogs there, you know, pretty much every night. I could’ve been doing that when this was occurring. So it’s definitely a cause for concern.”

CMPD responded to an assault with a deadly weapon call at 12:18 p.m. Officers found the dead man with “apparent signs of traumatic injury.”

No suspect has been named yet. Now, Murfree is taking steps to make sure his family is safe.

“Maybe put like a Ring doorbell on, just to kind of have that you know a little more peace of mind and security,” he said. “[If] there’s some sort of security on the house maybe they won’t necessarily try to mess with our house.”