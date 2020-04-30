Residents react as Mecklenburg County loosens some restrictions

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. – Mecklenburg County leaders are taking reopening of the economy a little slower. Starting Thursday, signs discouraging parking at greenways, parks and nature preserves will go down, and the parking lots will reopen.

“I’m glad the city is taking steps to reopen things back up,” said resident Dionte Hampton, “but people still need to stay safe at the same time.”

For the past few week, people could only walk or ride their bike to the park, or if you’re Matthew Tekin, “I got chauffeured here by my mom, my favorite,” he said. “She can’t park, so it’s more of, ‘drop you off. Here you go. Call me when you’re done!'”

Thursday, boat ramps at Ramsey Creek, Blythe Landing and Copperhead Island will reopen. People can play tennis in county parks while still doing social distancing.

“I’m glad that they are opening up restrictions,” said Alex Katsaduros. “I think that a lot of people know their responsibilities and they know how to take care of their own actions,” he said.

Not everything is free game, though, while golf is still allowed, driving ranges are closed. Playgrounds will still be off limits along with sports courts, fields for group sports and park restrooms. County leaders also aren’t allowing high-contact sports like basketball, soccer, volleyball, softball and baseball.

“I’m glad they are opening up the city,” said Hampton, “but just worry about the safety of our older community.”

Thursday, Mecklenburg County will move toward the state’s stay-at-home order, which means some businesses that are closed will be able to reopen. Click here to learn more about the transition.