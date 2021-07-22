Residents at Charlotte apartment complex upset with unfair towing policies

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46) – Some people living at They Bryce, North Charlotte apartment complex are upset after their cars are towed hours after being given a notice.

On Wednesday afternoon a sticker was on Kayla Reid’s window and then her car was towed with close to ten others

“We did get a sticker the day before,” says Reid. “But we were not given the full 24 hours to be able to correct the mistakes given.”

Chad Vanderhorst spoke to the towing company as they put a sticker on his car. The reason for the violation, “I have four flat tires, and my tags are expired,” said Vanderhorst. “Which as you can see my tires are not flat.”

In fact, the tires are brand-new low-profile tires that still have tire stickers on them.

“I explained that to him,” added Vanderhorst. “He said as long as it is done within the 24 hours, you’re good to go.”

At 2:30 in the morning, 14 hours later, a tow truck had Chad Vanderhorst’s Mercedes was in the air

“I spoke to him earlier in the day and he had just told me if I give him a hundred bucks, he’d let it down. So, I had to pay the $100.00”

Just as Fox 46 was about to ask the next question, a woman, named Deborah, from management approached. She asked Fox 46 to leave the property and wouldn’t comment on the towing contract, or terms in the lease agreement.

She only said to make an appointment and she would speak with us then. Kayla Reid wasn’t as lucky and had to pick up her car at the tow yard.

“Was refusing to give us our car back,” said Reid. “Told us we need the registration which was inside of the car.”

She did get her car back but feels like someone is running a scam.

“There was no process of paperwork, there was no receipt done. It was really shady.”

Fox 46 called Overtime Towing and Transport, they answered on a recorded line, but as soon as we asked about the contact between them and The Bryce apartment complex, the dispatcher commented they are not going to talk about it and hung up. So, no answers from those involved, and the only evidence Reid’s car was towed is the sticker.

“The man standing out there at the lot told us to call the number on the side of the truck to be able to talk to the owner,” added Reid. “And it rang back to the man’s cell phone who was standing out there with us.”

This is a story Fox 46 will keep following. Kayla Reid says when she got her car back to the apartment complex, management told her she would need to pay an additional $250.00 to keep the car from getting towed again for the rest of July, and then an additional $50.00 dollars to not have the car towed again until she moves out in August.