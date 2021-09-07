Researchers working to make structures safer following hurricanes and natural disasters

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46) – Efforts are underway to make structures more durable against mother nature. Anne Cope is a chief engineer for the Insurance Institute for Business and Home Safety.

“We get a chance to take what mother nature is doing out there and do it in a laboratory setting so that we can turn it on and turn it off and turn it on and turn it off. And we can learn from that,” Cope said. “This research center is the only thing like it on the planet right now and so the work that we do here is not only fascinating and inspiring, but it’s critical.”

Critical to making homes and businesses safer during natural disasters. The test chamber onsite is the size of five basketball courts and sits on 90 acres of land. During off-peak hours 105 powerful electric fans can create wind and blow rain similar to a category three hurricane.

Researchers can test several extreme weather themes like how quickly wildfires can burn down a house or how hurricanes can demolish buildings.

“This is us being prepared for the weather that is occurring in our hometowns and figuring out how do we cost-effectively make our homes, our communities and our businesses ready.”

Researchers from the lab partnered with researchers from Texas using instruments in New Orleans to gather data from Hurricane Ida, measuring the rain and the size of it.

“We get all that information, we can feed it into the computer, and then we can run it, we can run Hurricane Ike, we can run just typical open country wins, we can actually do that and make mother nature right here in the lab,” Cope said.

Structures are customized and created on-site. For the last 10 years, Shaun McComber has been a facility manager. His team builds the structures. He’s from Louisiana and is familiar with how devastating severe weather can be.

“We work in conjunction with the researchers and building what they need to test,” McComber said. “It’s prototyping, it’s developing, it’s finding new ways to build things that have never been built before and I love that aspect of it.”

IBHS is funded by the insurance industry with the goal of strengthening building materials and improving building codes across the U.S