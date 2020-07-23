Worker rescued from South End construction site

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A construction worker has been transported to a nearby hospital after being injured on the job Thursday morning in South End, authorities confirm.
According to the Charlotte Fire Department, the high-angle rescue happened just before 11 a.m. in the 2100 block of Hawkins Street.
Emergency crews used a crane to lift and remove the injured worker from the job site.
No other information was immediately provided.