Worker rescued from South End construction site

Posted: / Updated:

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A construction worker has been transported to a nearby hospital after being injured on the job Thursday morning in South End, authorities confirm.

According to the Charlotte Fire Department, the high-angle rescue happened just before 11 a.m. in the 2100 block of Hawkins Street.

Emergency crews used a crane to lift and remove the injured worker from the job site.

No other information was immediately provided.

