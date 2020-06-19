Report: Toddler dies after being left in car while at unlicensed NC daycare

RICHMOND COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A 22-month old child died Thursday after reportedly being left alone in a car under the care of an unlicensed daycare in Ellerbe.

According to The Richmond County Daily Journal, two people have been arrested in connection to the child’s death.

Both Dorothy Morgan Moore, 53, of Larry Parsons Road in Ellerbe, NC and Paige Elizabeth Black, 24, of North Bruton Drive in Candor, NC have been charged with one felony count each of involuntary manslaughter and child abuse inflicting serious bodily injury.

Reports indicate that the sheriff’s office received a call of an unresponsive toddler on Larry Parson Road in Ellerbe on Thursday. EMS provided medical treatment to the child and transported them to a care facility where the young boy was pronounced dead.

The sheriff’s office has not identified the child or the parents.

“Investigators determined through the investigation that the child had been kept at an unlicensed daycare facility and at some point during the afternoon had been left in a vehicle parked in the yard,” Sheriff James Clemmons explained in a press release to The Journal.

The child was sent to the Chief Medical Examiners Office in Raleigh to determine cause of death.