Report: RNC sends letter to Gov. Cooper laying out safety conditions

The Republican National Committee sent a letter to Gov. Roy Cooper today, detailing some safety measures for the event, according to a tweet from the NY Times.

The letter comes as a quick response to Gov. Cooper’s statements in a Thursday afternoon news conference, where he said despite requests, he had not received plans for the event.

“We are ready to hold the RNC in North Carolina in a safe way and for weeks and months the health experts in our office have had conversations with organizers about having it in a safe way,” Cooper said. “We’re asking for plans from them.”

The letter addressed to Cooper asks for his approval on several safety protocols, including pre-travel health surveys, daily health questionnaires, taking attendee’s temperatures, aggressive sanitizing protocols and making hand sanitizer widely available.

NEW – RNC has sent letter to Gov Cooper laying out safety conditions for going ahead with the convention > pic.twitter.com/pr3QYKMLnC — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) May 28, 2020

The RNC also says media suites and hospitality areas will be subject to additional guidelines similar to a restaurant.

“President Trump and the Republican National Committee want to hold a safe and successful 2020 Republican National Convention in the impressive City of Charlotte and the Great State of North Carolina.”

The RNC requested that Gov. Cooper provide them with any additional guidelines by Wednesday, June 3, saying “time is of the essence.”