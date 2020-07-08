Report: RNC move to Jacksonsville leaves planning committee with empty wallets

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- The Republican National Convention Committee is facing empty wallets as the move to Jacksonville, Florida continues. The New York Times is reporting much of the money raised for a convention in Charlotte has already been spent and fundraising efforts in Florida are not going as planned.

FOX 46 was inside the Spectrum Center last November when the Republican National Convention Committee hosted a media day. The area was decked out in RNC 2020 logos, balloons and banners. Now that is the closest Charlotte will ever look to hosting the 2020 convention.

“In my lifetime this is something extraordinary unique in American political history,” said Dr. Michael Bitzer, a professor of politics and history at Catawba College.

Bitzer says the last time a political convention was moved last minute was in 1860.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE!

Download for iOS or Android

When the committee pulled most convention activities out of Charlotte last month and moved them to Jacksonville, it gave little time for preparation. Charlotte city leaders told FOX 46 they had planning for the RNC for more than two years.

The New York Times is reporting much of the $38 million raised by donors has been spent on contract obligations in Charlotte. The Times says there is little money left to spend in Jacksonville and new donations aren’t coming in.

“People who donate a significant amount of money that we typically see towards political conventions want credibility, want assuredness, want stability,” said Dr. Bitzer.

Florida is far from stable right now. Coronavirus cases are on the rise and Jacksonville has a mask mandate. At least one lawsuit has been filed to try and stop the mandate.

Political conventions aren’t like they used to be. The candidates are already known and that’s why political experts say even a bad convention, won’t hurt the Trump campaign.

“So it’s more the media dynamic of political conventions more than the substantive meat of it in today’s reality,” said Dr. Bitzer.



The Republican National Convention will still hold some official business meetings in Charlotte in August, but those meetings will most likely occur in an Uptown hotel ballroom. Experts believe most people won’t even realize that the convention is in town.