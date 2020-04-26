Report: NC health care provider sends 122 wrong COVID-19 test results to officials

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A major North Carolina health care provider sent North Carolina health officials wrong COVID-19 test results Saturday, officials said.

Vidant Heath said in a news release that 122 results were inaccurate when they were sent to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.

Vidant officials said the problem was a technical error not a problem with labwork.

Vidant officials said Saturday night that they were working with state officials to update the data.

The company added that the problem in a “data feed” has been fixed.

“We apologize for any confusion this has caused the state, local health departments and patients,” the news release said.

“The COVID-19 test results provided electronically on April 25 to the NC Department of Health and Human Services by Vidant Health incorrectly reported test results as all being positive.

Vidant Health is working to correct the transmission problem. These numbers were reflected in the total case count published on the COVID-19 dashboard on ncdhhs.gov/coronavirus. Vidant has worked with NCDHHS to update the data. The total revised case count for April 25 is 8,542.” – NCDHHS