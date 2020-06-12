Report: NASCAR removes language from driver handouts concerning conduct when U.S. flag is displayed or national anthem is played

FILE – In this July 4, 2015, file photo, confederate and American flags fly on top of motor homes at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Fla. Bubba Wallace, the only African-American driver in the top tier of NASCAR, calls for a ban on the Confederate flag in the sport that is deeply rooted in the South. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack, File)

NASCAR has reportedly removed language from handouts that detailed how drivers are supposed to conduct themselves when the U.S. flag is displayed and when the national anthem is played.

According to a report from FOX Sports, the language was on the handouts for drivers at a race in Bristol, T.N. on May 31, but did not appear on the handout at a race this past weekend in Atlanta.

“DRIVERS & CREW CHIEFS, please advise all your Team members: Conduct during the playing of the National Anthem, taken from the US Flag Code. When the flag is displayed – all persons should face and stand at attention with their right hand over their heart – persons should remove their headdress with their right hand and hold it at the left shoulder, the hand being over the heart – when the flag is displayed – all present should face toward the music and act in the same manner they would if the flag were displayed,” the language read.

On Wednesday, NASCAR announced it was banning any images or displays of the Confederate flag at all of its events. The move came one day after Bubba Wallace, the only black driver in the sport, called for the flag to be banned.

“The presence of the Confederate flag at NASCAR events runs contrary to our commitment to providing a welcoming and inclusive environment for all fans, our competitors and our industry,” NASCAR said in a statement. “Bringing people together around a love for racing and the community that it creates is what makes our fans and sport special. The display of the Confederate flag will be prohibited from all NASCAR events and properties.”

These are just some of the many moves over the last week NASCAR President Steve Phelps says the sport is doing to help confront the issues of racial injustice.

Bubba Wallace, NASCAR’s only active full-time black driver, has been pushing for the change in light of recent events.

“Hats off to NASCAR. Phillips and I have been in contact a lot just trying to figure out which steps are next, and that was a huge pivotal moment for the sport. Lots of backlash, but it creates doors and allows the community to come together as one, and that’s what the real mission is here, so I’m excited about that.”