Report: Greg Olsen signs deal to work for Fox Sports after he retires from NFL

Seattle Seahawks tight end Greg Olsen has signed a deal to be the No. 2 NFL television analyst for Fox Sports after he retires, according to a report by ESPN.

The New York Post first reported the deal, citing sources.

Olsen, 35, signed a one-year, $7 million deal with Seattle in February 2020 after being released by the Carolina Panthers in January. The three-time Pro Bowl selection plans to honor that deal and has no set plan on when he will retire, a league source told ESPN.

ESPN reports that the Fox contract currently plans to pair Olsen with Kevin Burkhardt when Olsen is finished playing. Should the Seahawks not make the playoffs and Olsen opts to retire after this season, he potentially could be moved into an analyst role for the playoffs.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE!

Download for iOS or Android

For more information on this breaking news story, please click here.