Report: Deputies arrest SC man after video of him allegedly coughing on Walmart items goes viral

SPARTANBURG, S.C. – Authorities have arrested a man who was reportedly caught on camera deliberately coughing on merchandise in an upstate South Carolina Walmart.

FOX Carolina reports Kyle Christopher Arendell, 39, has been charged with aggravated breach of peace and malicious injury to property.

According to arrest warrants, Arendell claimed he could or did have COVID-19 at the time of the incident. Walmart was forced to destroy the items because they could not be sold after the incident, according to the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office.

Arendell was taken into custody on Thursday, July 23 and his bond was set at $6,000. He currently is being held at the Spartanburg County Detention Center.

The woman who recorded the video asked not to be identified but told FOX Carolina it was recorded inside the Walmart Supercenter on Highway 9 in Boiling Springs.

The video has been viewed more than 30,000 times.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE!

Download for iOS or Android