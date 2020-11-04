Report: Brother of rapper DaBaby dead from gunshot wound

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- A death investigation is underway in northeast Charlotte after a man believed to be the brother of rapper DaBaby died from a gunshot wound.

Around 1:39 p.m., officers responded to 10230 Berkeley Place Drive in reference to an assault with deadly weapon call.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE!

Download for iOS or Android

Upon arrival, police found a man, later identified as 34-year-old Glenn Johnson, who had sustained a gunshot wound.

He was taken by Medic to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The incident is currently classified as a death investigation. If foul play is determined to be involved, a subsequent update will be provided by police.

MORE FROM FOX 46 CHARLOTTE