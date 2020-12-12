Report: 5 protesters already arrested in DC ahead of MAGA rally

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – D.C. Police said they’ve already arrested five protesters as a new right-wing rally disputing November’s election results gets underway in the nation’s capital, FOX 5 reports.

Police said they made the arrests starting Friday afternoon and into early Saturday morning. They are related to “riot-related events.”

Many videos circulating on social media show some of the unrest.

The new “Million MAGA March” on Saturday will occupy District streets in D.C. two days before the Electoral College is set to cast its ballots in favor of President-Elect Joe Biden.

Protesters were already rallying outside the Supreme Court, which on Friday rejected a lawsuit backed by President Trump attempting to overturn the results of the election.

Saturday’s rally began at 11 a.m. ET.

