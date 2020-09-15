Repairs continue after new data shows Huntersville pipeline leaked 4 times more than estimated

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Fresh straw now lines Asbury Chapel road; neighbors say it’s where the city installed water taps in case anyone chooses to switch over from well water.

Today, Colonial Pipeline announced 270,000 gallons of gasoline leaked from their pipe; that’s four times greater than initially reported.

“How long was this leaking?” questioned State Senator Natasha Marcus.

Senator Marcus has been keeping in contact with those who live in the area.

“We got to watch them closely and make sure profits don’t get in the way of doing the right thing,” Marcus said.

Colonial Pipeline is required to sample well water for properties that’re within 1,500 foot radius of the spill, but it doesn’t cover everyone.

“There are residents that I’ve been speaking on behalf to colonial that have property inside that radius that would like their wells tested, but their well is just outside the radius.” Marcus said.

The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality and Emergency Management are overseeing Colonial Pipeline’s cleanup. A media rep with NCDEQ says they get daily updates. The company is mandated to do soil and water samples, and although not required, they’re monitoring the air quality.

The company must submit a report within 90 days of August 14th with their findings, and detail what exactly they have done to remedy the spill. In the meantime, a few homeowners have said they’re in talks with attorneys.

MORE FROM FOX 46 CHARLOTTE