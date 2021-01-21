Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene says she has filed articles of impeachment against Biden

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) – Georgia Republican Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene announced Thursday that she has filed articles of impeachment against President Joe Biden.

Rep. Greene, who has used her social media channels to express racist views and support for QAnon conspiracy theories, called for impeachment on her Twitter, Facebook and Telegram accounts during Biden’s inauguration.

“I just filed articles of impeachment on President Joe Biden, we’ll see how this goes,” Green said.

I just filed Articles of Impeachment on President @JoeBiden. pic.twitter.com/mcwEEkKiHL — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (@RepMTG) January 21, 2021

Greene is accusing the president of corruption and abuse of power, alleging that he “allowed” his son, Hunter Biden, “to siphon cash from America’s greatest enemies Russian and China.”

Hunter Biden has worked for foreign entities in the past, including serving on the board of the Ukrainian gas company Burisma when Biden was Obama’s vice president. Hunter Biden is currently under investigation by the Justice Department, which is probing his finances, including some of his Chinese business dealings.

President Biden has consistently denied the allegations, saying that he did not discuss foreign business dealings with him and would ensure that his family “will not be involved in any business, any enterprise that is in conflict with or appears to be in conflict, where there’s appropriate distance from the presidency and government.”

Many of Greene’s claims involved in her statement about the articles of impeachment, such as video purportedly showing Biden admitting he was willing to withhold billions in aid to secure friendly treatment of Hunter Biden, have already been debunked.

Over the weekend, Twitter temporarily suspended her account after she posted tweets on Sunday supporting debunked theories supporting false claims that there was widespread election fraud in Georgia.

In June, 2020, the highest-ranking Republican members of the House blasted Greene for social media comments about Muslims, Black people and George Soros.

Facebook videos showed Greene saying Muslims did not belong in government, that Black people were “slaves to the Democratic Party” and that Jewish Democratic donor George Soros was a Nazi, according to Politico.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.