Rep. Adams: Lawmakers ‘nervous’ before Capitol chaos, ‘a lot of anxiety’

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)– Before being forced to shelter in place amid a chaotic and dangerous scene, Rep. Alma Adams told FOX 46 lawmakers were “nervous” and there was “a lot of anxiety.”

“People are very nervous, not knowing what to expect,” Adams told FOX 46 reporter Matt Grant around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday. “There are crowds all around and there are people who are seemingly here to create disruption. And much of that, I think, has been fueled by the president. And that is just so unfortunate.”

Protesters clashed with police. One woman was shot inside the Capitol. Lawmakers were told to shelter during the security scare.

“I’m safe, our staff is safe, and we are sheltering in place,” Adams tweeted at 4:13 pm. “The safety of our staff and colleagues is my number one priority. As soon as the situation at the Capitol passes, I stand ready to do my duty, certify the vote, and return to the business of working #ForThePeople.”

Earlier in the day, she told Grant she was “prepared for whatever comes” but was anxious about what the day would bring – both inside the chamber and out.

“What’s going through my mind is what will really happen we just don’t know,” she said. “There’s a lot of I think anxiety about what to expect and how we should move around. I mean things are just not regular. Security’s high. And people are concerned.”

Adams said she was “disappointed” that six North Carolina House members planned to raise objections to the Electoral College vote, challenging Joe Biden’s win, despite repeated court rejections and no evidence of widespread voter fraud.

“There has been no evidence of that. It’s been tested, we’ve counted and recounted,” she said. “The American people have spoken. That’s the important thing.”

She said she was “appalled” by efforts to object to the election results.

“It’s kind of crazy right now,” said Charlotte resident Chris Hardee with the North Carolina Patriot Party. “I’m trying to wrap my head around everything that you’re seeing.”

Hardee supports challenging the election results but not like this.

“The best explanation is this is what happens when you push people to a certain point, right?,” he said. “I think a lot of people feel like their back is against the wall….people are just sick and tired of being sick and tired and they’ve never felt more empowered than they do right now because you have a president that effectively refuses to concede because he feels he was wronged and his constituents feel the same way.”

Several of his members are on Capitol Hill protesting. By late afternoon he was unable to get in contact with any of them.

“Do you think what’s going on at the Capitol right now is a good thing?,” asked Grant. “Do you support this?”

“No,” he said. “I don’t support violence at all. I think the best thing to do, the best take, is just peaceful protests….I don’t think this helps the movement at all.”

The North Carolina Republican Party said it “strongly condemns” the actions of protesters Wednesday.

“The actions of these violent protesters is completely unjustified and unacceptable,” said NC GOP Chairman Michael Whatley. “There is no rationale to excuse this assault on the foundations of our Democracy.”

