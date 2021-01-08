Rep. Adams calls Trump a ‘cancer,’ urges 25th Amendment to be invoked

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)– Congresswoman Alma Adams said she is “still a little shaken” from Wednesday, describing the panic when insurrectionists stormed the Capitol.

“All of the alarms started going,” said Adams. “We got warning signals on our computers telling you to shelter in place.”

Adams spoke with FOX 46 shortly before the Capitol was breached, saying there was a lot of anxiety and lawmakers felt “nervous” by the growing crowd of demonstrators.

The Charlotte Democrat says she was locked in her office, with her office door bolted shut, as she watched an assault on democracy take place live via security cameras. She stayed put until Capitol police moved her to a secure location.

“It was horrible,” she said. “You could hear people shouting.”

Adams says some of her colleagues were told to remove their pins identifying them as members of Congress. She is calling for an investigation into security lapses saying Capitol police “clearly were not prepared” despite knowing this could happen for weeks. She compared the lack of response to the show of force Black Lives Matter protesters were met with.

“In Charlotte, when I think about what happened in our community,” said Adams, “they were tear gassing peaceful protests who were protesting not only legally but peacefully. These folks did not come here in a peaceful way.”

With less than two weeks in office, Adams says the 25th Amendment is needed to remove President Trump. She called him a “cancer.” Under section four, Vice President Pence could assume the presidency if he, and a majority of the Cabinet, believe Trump is “unable to discharge the powers and duties” of the office.

“Last night, many of my Republican colleagues reversed course and abandoned this perfidious Administration,” she said in a statement. “I will not cast doubt on the sincerity of their words; however, I will urge sincerity in their actions. I ask them to join me in calling on Vice President Pence and the Cabinet to invoke the 25th Amendment and remove this cancer from the White House immediately.”

Adams called Trump “unfit” to serve.

“It is important to stress that there are different levels of incompetence, madness and evil,” she said. “No matter which of these qualities inspired President Trump to fan the flames of an attack on Congress, it is clear Donald Trump has reached a more dangerous low point than ever before.”

Adams described seeing offices destroyed. She says the platform for the Jan. 20 inauguration was damaged by protesters and security measures will need to be reexamined. She questions why the National Guard was not brought in immediately and why Capitol police were unable to contain the mob.

“Why weren’t more people arrested for goodness sake?,” she said. “They walked in and walked out.”

At a news conference, South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham disagreed that the 25th Amendment is needed but said blame lies with the president.

“When it comes to accountability,” said Graham, “the president needs to understand his actions were the problem not the solution.”

