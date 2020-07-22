Reopening schools: Here’s where each Charlotte-area school system stands

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Governor Roy Cooper passed the baton to school districts to decide whether K-12 public schools will go entirely digital or go with a combination of in-person and online teaching.

Cooper said that schools that open for both in-person and remote learning will need to take safety precautions to protect the health of our students, teachers, staff, and families.

Face coverings will be required for every teacher, staff and student from kindergarten through high school. The state will be providing at least five reusable face coverings for every student, teacher and staff member.

Symptom screenings, including temperature checks, will take place daily before children enter the school buildings.

Schools must create a way to isolate students who have symptoms and ensure they can get home safely, Cooper said. Schedules must allow time for frequent hand washing and schools will regularly clean classrooms, bathrooms, buses and equipment.

“We know there will always be some risk with in-person learning and we are doing a lot to reduce that risk. But as pediatricians and other health experts tell us, there is much risk in not going back to in-person school,” Cooper said.

Here’s the breakdown of how Charlotte-area school systems plan to kick off the school year.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg School System

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg School Board recently voted to have groups of students alternating days of in-person learning for the first two weeks before transitioning to complete remote learning.

The plan will have students split into three different groups, switching the times they would receive in-person instruction. Then, by August 31, all students would switch to fully remote learning.

The vote was 7-1, with one abstaining. The CMS plan is designed to address worsening COVID-19 conditions and was an option given to districts by Gov. Roy Cooper.

“We are confident that Plan B plus remote is the best plan for educating our students,” said Elyse Dashew, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Board of Education chairperson. “We want to provide a rigorous educational experience in the safest way possible for our students and staff.”

Gaston County Schools

Planning for the 2020-2021 academic year in Gaston County is taking place now with central-level administrators, school-level administrators, and others working to ensure a safe return in August.

The first day of school for students in Gaston County is Monday, August 17. Click here to view the 2020-2021 school calendar.

On Monday, July 20, the Board of Education approved a reopening plan for schools. The plan is in accordance with “Plan B” that has been outlined by the state and provides for in-person instruction for students on a part-time basis.

Students will be divided into groups. One group will attend school on Monday and Tuesday, and the other group will attend school on Thursday and Friday. All students will engage in remote learning at home on Wednesday and on the weekdays when they are not at school.

Additionally, parents who want their child in full-time remote learning will have that option through the Gaston Virtual Academy. Parents/students and employees will be receiving specific information from their school about the reopening of schools.

Union County Schools

Union County Public Schools has released its plan for returning to school in August. To help families make an informed decision, staff has also provided more details about instructional models for in-person, remote learning and virtual academy plans.

In addition, parents are strongly encouraged to complete a transportation and return to school survey by Wednesday, July 22.

Click here to access key documents and the survey.

Cabarrus County Schools

CCS leaders continue to refine the district’s reopening plans for the 2020-2021 school year.

“We understand that no plan will be perfect for everyone, but we are doing our best to create options that meet current health requirements while balancing the needs of students, staff, and families,” CCS said on July 20.

The district is pleased to announce that full-time remote learning will be available for any students who want to utilize that option. Students who select this option will not be required to enroll in the Cabarrus Virtual Academy and may stay at their current school. To register for this option, complete the form on the student’s school website.

The Cabarrus County Board of Education will meet on Thursday, July 23 to decide between the combination of in-person and remote learning announced last week and a full remote learning option. For those interested in applying to the Virtual Academy, applications will be accepted through July 31.

Rowan-Salisbury School System

On July 14, Governor Cooper announced that districts across the state will follow Plan B guidance for the return to school. Additionally, the Governor is requiring face coverings for all students in grades K-12 and for staff, with some medical exemptions.

For RSS students and families, the following Plan B will be enacted:

Students will be divided into two groups (Group A and Group B). Students attend school face to face two days per week and learn remotely three days per week. Wednesdays are used for universal cleaning.

The district is examining splitting students by last name for Group A and Group B. Accommodations will be made for families with children in different grade spans, students with special needs, or issues related to work schedules.

A Day-B Day Model Schedule:

Monday-Tuesday: Group A (Face to Face); Group B (Remote)

Wednesday: Group A & B (Remote Learning)

Thursday-Friday: Group A (Remote Learning); Group B (Face to Face)

Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Group A In Person In Person Remote Remote Remote Group B Remote Remote Remote In Person In Person

“In light of the Governor’s announcement of Plan B, we understand that each family has a unique set of circumstances and beliefs. We know parents need to make individual decisions for each child’s best interest,” RSS said.

Iredell-Statesville School District

Iredell-Statesville Schools will be following “Plan B” with no more than 50% maximum occupancy.

Cloth face coverings will be required for all students from Kindergarten through 12th Grade as well as Early College students in school and on buses, for all teachers, school staff, and adult visitors.

Students and staff are encouraged to bring their own face coverings. The school will provide face coverings, if needed, they said.

Grades K-8: Students, last name A-M, will attend school on Mondays and Tuesdays. Students, last name N-Z, will attend schools on Thursdays and Fridays. Students will have virtual days on the three days that they are not on school campus and may be grouped differently from their last name based on AIG, EC, or ESL status as well as siblings who may have different last names.

Grades 9-12: 9-12 students will practice blended learning Monday through Friday. High Schools will designate days to provide targeted support. High Schools will designate days for courses that do not lend themselves to virtual learning (Auto Tech, Band, Visual Arts, etc.)

Students may also select a complete virtual option.

Catawba County Schools

Catawba County Schools is happy to be able to offer families two choices for the upcoming school year: Either a 100% remote option through its very own Online Catawba K-12 Virtual Learning Academy, or the state’s A/B/C Plan, which we’re currently operating under plan B – a mix of in-person and virtual learning for almost all students.

“In order to us to plan the best school year possible, we need all parents to complete a Student Intent Form for each student by August 1, 2020,” Catawba County Schools said on its website.

CLICK HERE for the Student Intent Form.

This form will give CCS critical information such as whether families choose the in-person option or 100% remote option through Online Catawba, and whether child(ren) will need bus transportation.

Lincoln County Schools

LCS will open schools under Plan B following requirements and recommendations provided by the NC Department of Health and Human Services. Reopening plans are subject to change due to Executive Orders issued by the Governor of North Carolina.

The first day of school for students will be August 17.

Governor Cooper with guidance from the NC Department of Health and Human Services announced on July 14 that schools in North Carolina will start the school year out under Plan B.

Parents of high-risk students and families may choose for their child to learn remotely. To help begin planning for the many challenges that come with reopening schools, Lincoln County Schools has provided information for each plan that you can review here.

“Thank you for your understanding and patience as schools plan for engaging and meaningful instruction while also recognizing the importance of the health and safety of our communities.”

Cleveland County Schools

CCS Timeline for Reopening Schools: On July 14, the Governor’s Office determined that schools could reopen using Scenario B. Options given to local LEAs to open with Scenario C if that was best for their district. Encouraged LEAs to offer fully remote options for students.

Daily Operation of School – Scenario B

● Scheduling will become more challenging. In-person attendance will be limited to

approximately 50% capacity each day.

● Instruction will be a blended mix of in-person (face-to-face) and remote. Social Distancing

will be required to the extent possible.

● Face coverings will be required for ALL students.

● Face coverings will be required for staff.

● Health assessments will be conducted when students arrive at school in the morning.

● Schools will establish an isolation/sick room and a process for dismissing students that

become symptomatic at school.

Daily Operation of School – Scenario B

Transportation: Maximum Bus Capacity is one (1) student per seat. Students living in the same house may sit together in the same seat.

Social Distancing: Social distancing is required. Social distancing needed in hallways, classrooms, cafeterias, etc. School occupancy at 50%.

School Nutrition: In-person meals for students attending school using modified serving

options and drive-thru meals for those that are receiving remote

instruction that day.

Health and Safety: Focus on health assessments and temperature checks before school. Isolate students that exhibit symptoms during the school day.

Stanly County Schools

Stanly County Schools developed a plan to reopen based on the requirements announced by Governor Cooper on July 14.

“Addressing the needs and safety of our students and staff remains our top priority,” SCS said.

For the most accurate information for planning purposes, it is imperative that all families/guardians complete the Intent to Return form.

The form allows parents/guardians to make a choice of full remote learning or face to face instruction; as specified in Plan B, for each child in the household.

The deadline to submit is July 31, 2020, before 5:00 PM.

Burke County Schools

The Burke County Board of Education approved Plan B in a special called meeting last Friday.

Under this plan, school will start on Aug. 17 with both in-person and remote instruction. Parents do have options. Parents can choose for their students to learn two days in school and three days remotely, or they can choose 100 percent remote learning through the Burke County Virtual Academy.

Under Plan B, the face-to-face instruction will take place on a rotating schedule. One group of students will be in school buildings on Mondays and Thursdays. A second group of students will be in school buildings on Tuesdays and Fridays.

Wednesday will be a remote day for everyone, a professional development day for teachers and give schools the opportunity for a thorough cleaning of the buildings.

Superintendent Dr. Larry Putnam said, “At Burke County Public Schools, our goal is to be in school buildings for in-person instruction five days a week for as much of the 2020-2021 academic year as possible. But realistically, until the COVID-19 cases in our community decrease to a level where that is feasible, parents have the choice of sending their students to school two days a week or enrolling in our Virtual Academy for 100 percent remote learning for the entire semester.”

Caldwell County Schools

Students will have the option to attend school in 1) a hybrid format, attending school for a portion of the week and participating remotely for a portion of the week, or 2) a fully virtual option, Caldwell Connect. There is a registration form for Caldwell Connect.

Families wanting to enroll their student in Caldwell Connect will need to see the Caldwell Connect section and visit the Caldwell Connect website to complete the registration form.

The registration period will be July 21 through July 31, 2020. All classes will be aligned to the North Carolina Standard Course of Study and include all core content areas: English/Language Arts, Mathematics, Science, and Social Studies. Some elective classes will be offered.

Avery County Schools

Direct, face-to-face instruction is greatly valued by Avery County Schools; however, officials understand that some students may need another option for a variety of reasons.

Avery County Schools wants to support all of its students through this time of COVID-19 and the 2020-21 school year. Therefore, they are providing a virtual learning opportunity.

“Please understand this will be much different than the remote learning that occurred at the end of the 2019-20 school year. There will be guidelines that students and parents must adhere to in order to participate in virtual learning offered through Avery County Schools.”

Applications and guidelines will be made available by July 24 for the virtual program and the deadline for application is August 7.

Watauga County Schools

Watauga County Schools has developed a re-entry planning guidebook for parents, staff and community members to help address questions about the opening and operation of schools this fall.

In their WCS Re-entry Planning Guide for the 2020-2021 School Year, families can find information, expectations, and policies specific to Watauga County Schools.

You may view the Watauga County Schools guidebook directly here.

You can also find this information online at www.wataugaschools.org/coronavirus

To address the diverse needs of families who are navigating the challenges of COVID-19, WCS has created a virtual academy. The Watauga Virtual Academy (WVA) is an online virtual program that provides direct instruction within a set schedule each day using digital platforms for instruction, assignments and feedback, as well as activities that can be completed on the student’s own time frame. You can learn more about the Watauga Virtual Academy and apply online here.

Ashe County Schools

Dr. Eisa Cox, Superintendent of Ashe County Schools, along with school and district administrators would like to invite students and parents to participate in an informational session concerning the re-entry plans as well as its new virtual option – Ashe Online.

“Whether you plan for face-to-face or remote instruction, ACS is here to help your child have the best learning experience possible.”

Please join at one of the following sessions:

Thursday, July 23 at 6:00pm – https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82731927598…

Monday July 27 at 9:00am – https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81535236429…

Monday, July 27 at 6:00pm – https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81282876055…

Alexander County Schools

Alexander County is in the planning phase of its Return to Learn for the 2020-2021 school year.

“This new, temporary website will serve as our primary location for the most up-to-date information about re-opening schools. Please continue to check our district site for on-going information, directories, and other useful information.”

Wilkes County Schools District

Wilkes County Schools will operate under Plan B for the 2020-2021 School Year. Plan B for Wilkes County Schools will be an A/B schedule, with 50% of students coming to school every other day.

Students will be learning remotely on the days they do not attend in person.

“We will operate schools Monday through Friday of each week, with additional cleaning of buildings taking place each day after school and during transitions. Social distancing guidelines will be followed daily.”

StrongSchoolsNC: Public Health Toolkit (K-12)

StrongSchoolsNC: Public Health Toolkit (K-12) – Spanish

Anson County Schools

The Anson County School District is engaged in efforts to gather input from all stakeholders in

order to make the best decisions for students, staff, and the community.

“Safety and meeting educational needs, particularly those related to remote learning, are our top priorities.”

The district launched a survey for families to gather feedback. Please complete this survey if you have not already done so:

Anson County Schools 2020 – 2021 School Re-entry Input Form