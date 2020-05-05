Reopen NC: Questions remain as retailers prepare to open doors

For the millions of North Carolinians anxiously waiting for the stay-at-home order to expire, phase one is just days away.

In the first part of Governor Roy Cooper’s three phase plan, a modified stay at home order will open many retailers. While your favorite shop might re-open, you will likely notice some changes.

“Our malls can open, and all other retailers can start operating,” County Manager Dena Diorio said.

The closure of many businesses due to COVID-19 has been enough to empty many parking spaces in some places and added safety measures at others. Now, employers, workers and potential shoppers are wondering what things could look like when they’re out.

“Are expected to have a point person at the front of the store counting capacity?”

That was just one of many questions at a virtual business roundtable hosted by Mecklenburg County. Businesses large and small are asking what they need to do and simply put, what you see now at the stores that are open will likely extend everywhere else all the way from the aisles at stores to the cleanup.

You may also see more people in masks as some stores are making it a requirement.

“The state is going to recommend that anyone coming out of their house have a face covering,” Meckleburg County Public Health Director Gibbie Harris said.

You still won’t be able to get a haircut or get a massage and you can’t dine-in at a restaurant. That won’t come for two to three more weeks, provided the COVID-19 numbers stay level or keep going down.

County officials say, at least in Mecklenburg, they are, and state officials say the chances are good for that to happen.

There is one question we didn’t exactly get the answer to: Retailers will be able to open in phase one, but what about offices? When will you be able to return to your desk? FOX 46 put that question to county officials and we will let you know what they have to say.