Renters struggle to find assistance in pandemic, served eviction notices before holiday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – An executive order is still in place in North Carolina that prevents evictions if the tenant has been directly impacted by COVID-19 and the economy.

That is not stopping at least half a dozen families from being served eviction notices at a south Charlotte motel.

Katrina Atkinson reached out to FOX 46 when she was served at eviction notice on Friday. She has lived at the City Inn with her finance for nearly a year. She says she was prepared for the sheriff’s office to show up Monday morning.



“When you knocked on the door this morning I honestly thought you were the sheriff coming to tell us ‘Hey, it’s time to go,’” said Atkinson.

Atkinson and her fiancé both lost their full-time jobs. Right now, Katrina is working part-time at minimum wage to help makes end meet, but it’s still not enough.

“As the pandemic came in. It just made things worse. It made things harder as far as trying to find employment and as far as trying to find a place to live,” said Atkinson.

Atkinson says she pays $280 a week in rent. She applied for NC Hope, but according to the organization’s website applications closed on November 11 because they ran out of funds for rent assistance.

Now through the end of the year, an executive order says renters cannot be evicted in North Carolina if income has been directly impacted by the pandemic.

Atkinson and her fiancé are now looking for assistance through a local Charlotte program called RAMP CLT.

“There are things available to help us, it’s just right now with so much going on with might be stuck in the Matrix unable to get help,” said Atkinson.



FOX 46 reached out to the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office to see if they are serving evictions in the county and if they plan to stop at the City Inn, but we have not heard back.



If renters are evicted or served an eviction notice the state recommends calling NC Legal Aid at 1-866-219-5262. The City of Charlotte has also set up a hotline to help tenants and landlords come to an agreement. You can call 704-336-5330 for assistance.

