Renters filed code enforcement complaint about faulty wires before devastating fire

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Residents of a West Charlotte apartment complex a fire that tore through their apartment was preventable.

“We had to run out of here with nothing but the clothes on our backs,” said Che Farmer.

Sunday night could have been Farmer’s last night alive.

“We almost lost our life last night,” she said.

Fire investigators say a faulty electrical outlet started a fire on the second floor of the home.

“Ran up the stairs, and it’s as if hades himself or hell itself had opened up,” Farmer said.

Monday, the family showed FOX 46 what’s left. The walls were charred, floors soaked, and a pile of belongings thrown from the second-story window. They say they got out just in time.

“Rest in peace, Woody,” Famer said with tears in her eyes. “Our parrot died in the fire.”

She says she and her family have been complaining about electrical problems at their Woodcrest Apartment for a while now, but nothing gets fixed.

“The lights were fluctuating, faulty wiring,” she listed, “we explained to him that our power keeps shutting off, we need someone to come in and fix our breakers.”

FOX 46 uncovered a complaint to code enforcement a week and a half ago, before the fire, about a short in the wiring and fluctuating electricity. The complaint also states the resident “is concerned.” Code enforcement has yet to assign an inspector to the complaint.

“Right now, it’s going to be difficult for the Farmers to find housing,” said Jessica Moreno with Action NC, an organization that works to reduce poverty. They’re trying to help the family navigate their next step. Until then, they’re trying to salvage what’s left.

“It’s horrific,” Farmer said. “We’ve never been through anything like this.”

FOX 46 called the phone number for the apartment complex twice but have not heard back. Fire officials estimate the fire caused $37,000 in damage.