Rental scams hinder woman from finding home for family

Renters beware! One woman is warning others after nearly getting caught up in a home rental scam.

“It’s like the Taj Mahal house. The house is great,” said Tiffany Belk describing one of the houses.

Belk wasn’t looking for an architectural wonder, though. She just wants a house to rent for her and her family. She’s been looking on Craigslist for a place for $800 a month.

“When you try to contact whoever owns the house, they give you the runaround about money and going to see the house,” she told FOX 46, “and sometimes they’ll say, ‘Oh, the house is unlocked, you can go look.’”

Every time Belk and her family inquires about a house, the so-called owner requests money upfront.

“You can go look through Craigslist,” Belk said, “and there’s a house and about five ads down, there’s the same house with a different address.”

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE!

Download for iOS or Android

FOX 46 stopped by the houses Belk was interested in renting. One neighbor told us, “It’s totally a scam, and also I watched the tenants move in about three weeks ago. That house is no longer available to rent.”

At another home in Concord, yet another neighbor said half a dozen people put down deposits.

“Whoever this person is was able to advertise the house, and [was] telling people to put the money straight in his bank account,” Kelli said. “It was a lot of people coming to see that house,” she said.

FOX 46 called the numbers listed on the posts. Our calls went to voicemail. Public records show, however, many of the properties are owned by real estate companies; not solo owners.

Those looking to steal your money typically copy photos and property descriptions and post it online with their contact information.

For homeowners, putting a watermark on your photos can make them harder to copy.

For renters, it’s likely fake if the so-called owner claims to be out of town or if you can’t see the property before sending money.

LATEST HEADLINES FROM FOX 46 CHARLOTTE