Renowned neurosurgeon who separated conjoined twins dies from complications of COVID-19

Famed pediatric neurosurgeon Dr. James T. Goodrich, who separated conjoined twins, died Monday.
Einstein College of Medicine attributed his death to complications associated with COVID-19, the Rockland-Westchester Journal News reports.
Goodrich was 73 and a Grand View-on-Hudson resident.
A pioneer in his field, Goodrich developed a special method to separate twins conjoined at the skull — employing a multi-stage approach to complete the delicate work.
“Every neurosurgeon in America, maybe around the world, knew who Jim Goodrich is,” said Dr. Jeffrey Oppenheim, a neurosurgeon and chair of the Rockland County Board of Health.
For more on this story, please click here.