Renewed push for gun control, local lawmakers react

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)– Less than 24 hours after a mass shooting in Colorado killed 10 people, including a police officer, lawmakers on Capitol Hill grappled with gun reform. With two mass shootings taking place in a week, there is a renewed push to curb rising gun violence, which Democrats call a “public health crisis.”

“To just do nothing, and to just talk about it, to pray about it,” said Rep. Alma Adams (D-Charlotte). “And I believe in prayer. I’m a Christian. But there is an expectation that this Congress should move on this legislation and show some concern for our communities and the…[victims] who have been killed, including children.”

On Tuesday, the Senate Judiciary Committee held a hearing on ““Constitutional and Common Sense Steps to Reduce Gun Violence.” The hearing was planned a week ago on the same day of the Atlanta mass shootings.

Some Republicans, like Sen. Ted Cruz criticized the hearing as “theater” and say tougher gun control measures will make it harder for law-abiding citizens to legally obtain firearms.

Robin Brule was among those who testified, and pleaded with lawmakers to take action.

“No family should have to get a call that I got from police five years ago,” she said. “The worst call in the world.”

Brule’s mom was shot and killed five years ago at her retirement home. The gunman purchased the firearm online without a background check, she said, saying her mother’s death could have been prevented with stricter laws.

Democrats want to close the internet and gun show loopholes and reinstate a ban on assault weapons.

“The thing that I worry about is this is a time when you think that we’d all come together on something that’s common sense and makes progress,” said Sen. Thom Tillis (D-N.C.). “But it tends to be the time to where we go into our corners and make no progress.”

Tillis supports the Cruz-Grassley bill that would criminalize straw purchases of firearms and give dealers access to the FBI’s stolen gun database. He opposes “red flag” laws that allow the courts to take away someone’s gun if a family member or police feel they are a danger to themselves or others.

“The challenge I have with those who think we should have indiscriminate red flag laws without any due process,” said Tillis, “to be initiated by persons outside of law enforcement, they don’t make sense to me.”

Gun violence claimed more than 40,000 lives last year.

Democrats like Rep. Alma Adams of Charlotte say more needs to be done. She supports a ban on assault rifles, closing loopholes, and universal background checks. Adams introduced the “Law Enforcement Needs to Know Act” that would report updates about any criminal activity to law enforcement after an FBI background check.

Adams also supports closing the “Charleston loophole.” The Mother Emanuel AME Church shooter was able to buy a gun even though his criminal history made him ineligible, she said, due to a loophole that allows gun dealers to sell a gun after three days if a background check has not been completed by the FBI.

“We’ve heard thoughts and prayers almost two years ago right after the tragedy here in Charlotte,” said Adams. “Right after El Paso. And, you know, we need to move on now. We need action. And we need to not just talk about it. We need to be about it.”

President Biden urged lawmakers on Tuesday to reinstate the ban on assault weapons and high-capacity magazines.