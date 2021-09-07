Renderings released for future 400,000 sq. ft development in heart of Plaza Midwood

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46) – On Tuesday, Crosland Southeast released image renderings of the new Central Square development called Commonwealth, which will be located in the heart of Plaza Midwood.

The development, which is being built by Crosland Southeast and Nuveen Real Estate, will break ground this fall and will sit on the 12-acre site at the intersection of Central and Pecan Avenues. The location includes the former vintage buildings of the Cole Manufacturing Company.

“Our primary goal throughout the design process is for this project to be a natural extension of the surrounding neighborhood,” said Bobby Speir, SVP of Mixed-Use Investment with Crosland Southeast. “Our hope is that the finished product will feel like a nod to the past with a vision for the future.”

The renderings show images of Phase 1 of Commonwealth, which will include a mix of retailers, restaurants, a luxury apartment complex, a boutique hotel and over 400,000 square feet of Class A office space. That will transform a sleepy shopping center into a ‘thriving epicenter for innovators, artists, and tastemakers alike,’ Crosland Southeast described.

The development will have a main street for walking and will have transit from the light rail’s gold and silver lines.

“By creating gems out of these diamonds in the rough buildings, we have established them as the centerpiece of the project and designed the remainder of the buildings and green spaces around these crown jewels,” Speir said.

Phase 1 of the project, which is expected to be completed by the spring of 2024, will have 150,000 square feet of office space, surrounded by 100,000 sq. ft of retailers, restaurants and a 383-unit luxury apartment complex.

“We’re thrilled to partner on a project that we think will play a pivotal role in further establishing Plaza Midwood as one of the most dynamic neighborhoods in the Southeast,” said Jessica Trombold, Nuveen’s Director of Mixed-Use Investment Management. “We recognize and appreciate the unique character of Plaza Midwood, and are confident that what we deliver will be a welcome addition to the neighborhood and the greater Charlotte community for decades to come.”