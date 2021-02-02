Rendering for new high rise in South End released

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- FOX 46 has a first look at what a new high-rise planned for South End Charlotte will look like. The 23-story office building will directly connect to the East/West light rail station.

Construction is expected to begin this summer. By the time it’s complete in the fall of 2023, South End will look a whole lot different. The area is already bustling with noise from traffic, public transit and construction.

“It’s just, it’s never ending,” Valerie Malick says of the construction. She lives nearby in Uptown.

The latest planned development for South End includes the 110 East project, a 370,000 sq. ft. commercial building that will include platform level retail and restaurants. The future site of 110 East is the parking lot behind the historic Grace Covenant Church, at the corner of East and South Boulevards.

“There’s going to be offices there with people who may have emotional and spiritual needs that our church body can meet and chaplaincy can impact in some way. So, we’re delighted at the opportunity to engage some more folks,” says Grace Covenant’s Pastor Chad Miller.

The new 110 East building will have an enclosed garage with more than 900 parking spaces. Pastor Miller says they have an agreement with the developer so the church will have access to some of those parking spaces.

Parking and traffic are definitely on the minds of people who live and work in the South End area.

“It’s already congested so they need to work on the roads first. That should be the first thing instead of building anywhere they got a lot of space at,” says Greg Heasty.

“I imagine if we have more high rises there’s going to be more traffic, so South End is not going to be as quiet as it used to be three years ago,” says Jonathan Kim who lives a couple blocks away. “It’s going to be more uh, a little disturbing, but I’ll probably still be here.”

Construction is a common sight in South End these days, including a high-rise structure on Camden Road, directly across from the 110 East site. Fox 46 spoke with a number of folks passing by the area on their lunch break. While some said they like all the new development, others were concerned that it’s chipping away at South End’s unique charm.

“I’m definitely pro construction, pro industrialization,” Cameron Rivard tells FOX 46.

Malick disagrees. “It would be more honorable to the historic nature of South End, if they kept a low-rise restriction to keep that charm.”