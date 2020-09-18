Remote learning options remain in place for parents, schools despite ‘Plan A’ announcement

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- In just over two weeks, many elementary school students in our area will return to the classroom after almost seven months doing virtual learning. It falls under the governor’s newly announced approval of the transition into ‘Plan A’ for reopening schools.

‘Plan A’ provides for looser restrictions, but there’s a question on whether CMS will also sign on to the option, after decided to operate under ‘Plan B’ further out than Oct. 5 at Wednesday night’s board meeting.

“Today, I announce that North Carolina public school districts will be able to choose Option A for their elementary school students only, in kindergarten through fifth grade,” Gov. Roy Cooper said during Thursday’s news conference.

It’s not all the way back to normal, but it’s about as close as some students will be able to get.

Governor Cooper’s announcement comes just as some districts are trying to figure out their return plans.

CMS’ ‘Plan B’ is a mix of in-class and remote learning with students divided into groups. It wasn’t a plan that had universal support.

“A lot of people are going to be very frustrated because of the timeline they implemented,” parent Kristen Aquino said.

Aquino is a CMS parent we’ve been talking to for weeks. She watched the debate Wednesday night on the return to class. Some school board members wanted students back sooner.

In many ways, the state restrictions will be looser than what CMS is planning, which is by design. And just because a district can go ‘Plan a’ doesn’t mean they will.

“Districts will have the flexibility to select a plan based on their unique situation,” Gov. Cooper said.

FOX 46 asked CMS about their plans. In a statement, they said: “When local conditions indicate it is appropriate to bring larger numbers of students together in the classroom, we will make that recommendation to our board.”

The option to return to school is also up to parents. Remote options are not going away and for right now, some parents say they’re sticking with it.

“I believe we will stay remote for the balance of this year,” Aquino said.

As of right now, grades 6-12 will remain in Plans B and C, but the governor says he wants the numbers of new cases and hospitalizations to go further down before he will consider ‘Plan A’ for them.

