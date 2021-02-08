Remembering Brooklyn: Former Black community in Charlotte washed away through ‘urban renewal’

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – With so many people moving to Charlotte, FOX 46 wanted to highlight the former community known as Brooklyn.

By 1970, all the Black families and successful professionals who lived within Second Ward were pushed out due to “urban renewal.”

Families and business owners thought after the redevelopment of Second Ward, they would be welcomed back with homes and new places to store businesses, but that wasn’t the case. Only three buildings are left to keep the memories of Brooklyn alive.

FOX 46’s Lanaya Lewis spoke with former residents of Brooklyn, an organization keeping the Brooklyn legacy going and a business developer who’s working with Charlotte-Mecklenburg to revitalize the old Brooklyn neighborhood.

