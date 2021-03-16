Remarkable Women of Charlotte: Fonda Bryant

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- In December, FOX 46 and its parent company Nexstar launched a campaign to feature remarkable women in our area. We asked you to nominate the remarkable women in your life and the response was amazing!

Meet Fonda Bryant. She’s a lifesaver.

Last year, she came across some social media comments from a college football player she followed through a friend. They seemed a little troubling, so she reached out to the player.

“He said ‘I could really use your help because I’m struggling too.’ So, we started texting offline and he told me, ‘two weeks before you reached out to me, I was planning my suicide.’ So I was able to save his life,” Fonda said.

Go back 25 years, and it was Fonda herself who was a mother, struggling with depression and contemplating suicide, until a “hero” stepped in.

That hero? Her Aunt Spankie.

“She went into action, and that day, I wasn’t able to implement my plan,” Fonda said. “I didn’t want Wes to be at home, to find me, so a police officer knocked on my door, told me he was going to take me to a mental health facility, because she had taken out the papers on me and I didn’t know it. It was really ugly.”

From that point on, Fonda decided to make a change that would save her life, and the lives of others.

Her son Wes remembers. A few years later, when her depression reared its ugly head once again, he had to intervene. Wes knew his mom wanted to help other people. It just took a little extra convincing.

“I said ‘well hey you know, what do you really wanna do?’ ‘I wanna help people.’ And I said ‘hey, what’s stopping you? There’s nothing stopping you.’”

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE! Download for iOS or Android

Fonda has been going non-stop ever since. She went to see her therapist, then got involved with the National Alliance on Mental Illness.

Then came the signs.

After hearing about a parking deck where people kept dying, Fonda took action. She went to the parking deck management and convinced them to put up suicide prevention signs on the 6th Street parking deck Uptown. The signs are now up in parking decks all over town.

“For me, it’s all about being proactive, and not waiting until something happens,” Fonda said.

Fonda is also a certified instructor in QPR suicide prevention training. She trains businesses, attorneys and universities on how to recognize and respond to signs of a possible mental health crisis.

Then there’s what she calls her “baby”, a non-profit called Wellness Action Recovery. It’s all about getting people to take care of their mind through healthy choices, exercise and community events.

“I can’t say how proud I am of her, because it takes a lot for people to get off the couch and go after what they’re passionate about, you know?” Wes said.

Fonda says she just wants to be a guiding force for others the way her Aunt Spankie was for her.

“What my aunt did for me, she didn’t just do for me. She did it for so many people that I have helped,” Fonda said. “Every single day that I’m out here, if it wasn’t for her, I wouldn’t be here. So I am so grateful for this honor, but it goes to my aunt too.”

Fonda Bryant is the second of our Remarkable Women finalists. We’ll introduce one of the four nominees every Tuesday night at 10 p.m. in March. Once you meet all of them, you’ll know how hard it will be to select one of them as a winner!