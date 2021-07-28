Remains of 78-year-old Charlotte man found almost a year after going missing

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46) – The body of a missing Charlotte man has been found 11 months after he was first reported missing, CMPD says.

The skeletal remains of 78-year-old David Crawford were discovered in the 1500 block of Lasalle Street on Wednesday around 1:12 p.m.

Crawford was first reported missing on August 31, 2020, and a Silver Alert was issued.

He was believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

The Silver Alert was canceled in December 2020 without any details of why.

Homicide Unit and Missing Persons Unit detectives continue to investigate the circumstances but don’t believe foul play is involved.