Relief! Stimulus check on its way to NC woman after months of no answers

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – “Just got some good news? Yup I did,” said Cheryl McDermitt.

McDermitt had checked the IRS website on where her stimulus money was nearly a hundred times and got no answers. She had all but given up until after talking with FOX 46 she decided to check one more time.

“It let me put my bank account information in, which it wouldn’t let me do before, and it said you will get a payment through your bank account,” McDermitt said.

McDermitt was obviously elated, but even more than most because it’s been a rough seven months for her. “I lost my husband the day before Thanksgiving 2019. We were married for 40 years, best friends for 41 years,” she said.

Then she lost her job in March due to COVID-19 layoffs. “And, when I didn’t get the stimulus, I was like oh my God this is like a dark cloud,” she said.

There are several reasons why people may not get their stimulus.

They’re disqualified because they make too much money.

They’re claimed as a dependent.

Owe child support.

Have a legal judgement against them.

Are not a documented citizen.

None of these reasons applied to McDermitt, so FOX 46 took her issues to Chris Landis, Managing Partner for Liberty Tax Services.

“We had about 200 phone calls a day asking ‘Where is my money?'” he said.

Landis said it had been a perfect storm for the federal government. COVID-19 pretty much shut down the IRS, while it simultaneously was trying to blast out some 200 million stimulus checks.

“IRS agents are just getting back to work and are operating now at about 60 to 70 percent capacity. You got to be patient and you got to be calm because that’s a real live person on the other end of the phone call and you got to be nice to the IRS because you want them to help you. Please set aside 3 to 4 hours and what we’ve seen the best time to get through, 7 a.m. and after 5 p.m.,” Landis said.