Recognize any of these items? Man dives for lost ‘treasures’ in Lake Wylie

LAKE WYLIE (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A man who has been using his free time to search for lost treasures in Lake Wylie has turned his hobby into a ‘lost and found operation.’

Whether the items were found along the shore of Lake Wylie or discovered at the very bottom of the lake, Keith Lewis collects the long-lost trinkets and hopes one day some will get back to the owner.

Sunglasses, cell phone covers, goggles, rings, and cash are just some of the items he has found.

Lewis is also picking up dozens of cans and glass bottles to make it safer for everyone in the water.

Lewis posts the lost items to his Lake Wylie Clean Dive Facebook Page.

If you recognize any of the items as your own, you can reach out to Lewis by messaging him on Facebook or calling this number (704) 641-7397.