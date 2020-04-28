Realtors in NC going virtual during COVID-19 crisis

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The real estate industry in North Carolina is feeling the impacts of the COVID-19 crisis.

“We’re going to get through this, we’re going to be okay,” said Charlotte-area realtor, Brian Taylor, owner of Dreamline Realty.

In addition to the statewide ‘Stay-at-Home’ order issued by Governor Roy Cooper, Mecklenburg County’s ‘Stay-at-Home’ order also remains in effect. On the county’s website is a breakdown of what professions are considered essential in Mecklenburg during the pandemic. Realtors are not listed.

Regarding realtors, the website states in part, “Closings, showings, or listings virtually are allowed. Otherwise, no face-to-face real estate transactions should take place.”

Counties in the state have the authority to consider realtors essential or not, impacting the real estate industry differently across North Carolina.

FOX 46 Charlotte reached out to the NC Realtors Association for comment. They released a statement that said in part: “The state’s real estate industry has been impacted by the current COVID-19 crisis…We have seen declines in listings, sales, and showings… this will vary widely by the local market.”

Taylor has worked in the real estate industry for 17 years. The pandemic is forcing him to rely on technology in mandatory ways that he hadn’t been forced to before. Instead of attending showings and closings in-person with clients across the Charlotte region, he’s using virtual walkthroughs and Zoom to conduct business.

After the pandemic is over, he’s curious to see if the industry, as a whole, will continue putting an emphasis on virtual services.

“It’s really going to be interesting as we transition out of this pandemic, that what we’ve been doing for the last eight weeks may become the new normal. It could be that all closings become virtual for buyers and sellers. That’s something that we’re going to have to see,” Taylor said.

Taylor hopes his company’s business will pick back up by summer. He says the spring season is one of the most important for realtors because there’s typically an increase in business. The pandemic is forcing a slow start.

“Comparing numbers from last year to now, our numbers are down probably 50 percent,” Taylor said, in response to his business activity. “In my opinion, when the pandemic clears through, we’re gonna have a whole bunch of sellers hitting the market and a whole bunch of buyers hitting the market.”

Taylor says the pandemic should not steer people away from purchasing a potential property.

“Even though we are dealing with this pandemic there are opportunities right now. Interest rates are at historical lows. So if you’re thinking about refinancing your home there’s an opportunity there. Sellers are still putting their houses on the market. And if you’re looking for a property in a certain neighborhood that you’ve been trying to get into, now could be a really good time to make a move on that,” Taylor said.