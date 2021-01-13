Read the full article of impeachment introduced against President Trump

FILE – In this Dec. 12, 2020, file photo President Donald Trump walks on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington before boarding Marine One. Unemployment benefits for millions of Americans struggling to make ends meet were set to lapse at midnight Saturday night unless Trump signed an end-of-year COVID relief and spending bill that had been considered a done deal before his sudden objections. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

The Democratic-controlled House is expected to take up the matter Wednesday. Passage of the resolution introduced Monday would make Trump, a Republican, the only president in U.S. history to be impeached twice.

The resolution is provided below:

House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer told Democrats on a call Monday that members should plan to return to Washington on Tuesday evening to consider a House resolution calling on Vice President Mike Pence to start the U.S. Constitution’s 25th Amendment process of removing Trump from office. That resolution is expected to pass, but Pence is unlikely to act.

House Republicans blocked a similar Democratic request Monday to bring up a resolution urging Pence to invoke constitutional authority to remove Trump from office. House Democrats sought agreement to immediately bring up the resolution for debate, but Republicans stopped it on a voice vote.

Hoyer said the House will then consider impeachment on Wednesday. Meanwhile, a Republican in the House said he will join other lawmakers on Tuesday to introduce a resolution censuring President Trump.

The four-page impeachment bill draws from Trump’s own false statements about his election defeat to Democrat Joe Biden; his pressure on state officials in Georgia to “find” him more votes; and his White House rally ahead of the Capitol siege, in which he encouraged thousands of supporters to “fight like hell” before they stormed the building on Wednesday.

Latest headlines from FOX 46