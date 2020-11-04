Raleigh police make ‘several arrests’ amid Election Day downtown protest

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Raleigh police said officers have made “several arrests” after protesters began throwing fireworks in downtown on Tuesday.

Officers were following the group as they marched in downtown and then said “assembly is now being declared unlawful” as the demonstrators began throwing fireworks.

Click here for full election results

A CBS 17 crew on scene witnessed at least one arrest at S. Wilmington and E. Martin streets.

Dozens are marching in downtown Raleigh Tuesday night as results from the election are released.

Multiple Election Day protests were announced in the days leading up to Tuesday.

CBS 17 will update this story as it develops.