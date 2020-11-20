RAIN, Inc., medical service support company, continues critical services through pandemic

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – RAIN, Incorporated is not letting the pandemic stop them from serving nearly 700 clients.

President and CEO Debbie Warren said she knew it was time to create the organization when she was a chaplain over in the 90s.

“I saw a lot of people coming in very sick and the outlook was grim,” Warren explained. “They were going home, and they really didn’t have someone to support them.”

RAIN is now providing that support through testing, counseling groups and transportation to doctors’ offices. Warren said when the pandemic hit, they had to find other ways to service clients virtually and in-person.

“I think a lot of people who come in for our services, or access them virtually, need help obtaining their medication. Maybe they need help with the paperwork to qualify to receive their medication.”

Outreach Supervisor Johnny Wilson has a special connection with RAIN. He said after being diagnosed HIV Positive, he found his way at RAIN, making a career path he never thought was imaginable.

“I was really moved. I don’t know why. I don’t know how. All I can really say is God pushed this on me,” Wilson confessed.

Wilson considers outreach to be the vital part of RAIN, directly connecting with clients, and not being able to have the physical contact of meeting with them because of COVID-19, has caused barriers.

“People were losing jobs. People were afraid to go to their doctor’s appointment because they had to go out. Not to mention doctors’ offices are doing COVID-19 testing and checks, so they could be exposed to as well.”

Warren and Wilson said RAIN has been working around these issues and finding ways for their clients to stay active. They’ve used social media as their canvass to have real talks, support groups and engaging activities.

In the meantime, RAIN is getting ready for a transition in January. Warren is retiring from the organization she started 28 years ago, but she’s excited about the direction RAIN is going.

“The fact that we’ve been able to save lives and get back on the road to health and vitality and help alleviate fears and isolation during the pandemic, it’s a great feeling.”

To learn about RAIN and services being offered, click here.

