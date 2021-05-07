Rail fans come together to see famous 80-year-old steam train on the tracks again

SPENCER, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Steam trains are a distant memory for some, but one locomotive lives on.

Rail fans from all over the country descended on Spencer, NC this week to get a look at an 80-year-old train–the Norfolk and Western 6-11. It was the apex of steam locomotive technology.

Weighing in at almost a million pounds, the iron horse is ready for her close-up.

“It’s a very modern engine and it looks classy,” visitor Gabe Passmore said.

A new generation is hearing and feeling the giant on the rails at an exclusive photo charter hosted by the NC Transportation Museum.

It’s just absolutely beautiful,” another visitor, Brian, told FOX 46. “It’s huge for one thing and the streamline styling. It’s a bullet on rails.”

Up close with 6-11 you see the billowing smoke, hear hissing steam and the signature sound as it rolls down the mainline.

“This is actually the second time I’ve been after it,” Passmore said. “I got to see it then on its first run on its way home to Roanoke and now I’m here seeing it again.”

Passmore is a photographer and traveled hundreds, even thousands of miles away to catch 6-11 in action.

“I remember seeing this train in videos when I was a kid, back when it ran in the 90’s,” Passmore said.

There’s just something timeless about the gargantuan size and earth-shaking movement of a steam locomotive that proves that a love for railroading spans generations and ignores age.

“I’m into steam locomotives, I think they’re fascinating,” one child who was visiting said.

Even among the younger crowd, interest is heating up.

“This one is a bit bigger, so I like that about it and the red stripe that goes across it is amazing!”

Relief to the generation who grew up analog.

“Today when everything has a circuit board and a chip in it–to have something that can go so fast and generate so much power, and not have a single circuit board in it, completely manual completely mechanical, it’s just absolutely awesome,” said Passmore.

Remembering a reflection of the past. To be preserved for tomorrow